Why are Armenia’s elections being so keenly watched abroad?

Russia, the United States and European Union all have interests as geopolitics take centre-stage.

Armenia is heading to the polls.

Voters will choose between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, backed by United States President Donald Trump, and parties that want close ties with Russia.

So why are these parliamentary elections being closely watched in Brussels, Moscow and Washington?

Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis

Guests:

Richard Giragosian – Founding director of the Regional Studies Center think tank

Kenneth Roth – Visiting professor at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs

Chris Weafer – Chief executive officer of the Macro-Advisory consultancy