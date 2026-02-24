How much power do drug cartels have in Mexico?

The killing of cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ by Mexican forces triggered a wave of violence in the country.

Mexico has been fighting against drug cartels for decades, and the nation’s leaders have sometimes mobilised the military to dismantle their vast criminal operations.

This week, Mexican forces killed Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho”, the leader of one of the country’s most powerful drug gangs.

The killing set off a wave of violence across the nation.

So, how much power do drug cartels wield in Mexico? And how have they managed to keep their hold on the country – and others throughout Latin America – for so long?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sergio Aguayo – professor, College of Mexico

Chris Dalby – author of CJNG: A Quick Guide to Mexico’s Deadliest Cartel

Michael Vigil – former chief of international operations, US Drug Enforcement Administration