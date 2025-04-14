Can Israel continue bombing Gaza’s health services?

Israel’s bombing of Gaza’s last functional hospitals turns treatable conditions into death sentences.

Patients in Gaza are dying of treatable wounds and illnesses due to Israeli attacks and its aid blockade.

Israel bombed one of the last working hospitals in Gaza on Sunday, meaning more Palestinians with routine health conditions might now face death.

Targeting health facilities is a war crime, yet it has continually occurred in the war on Gaza.

So what’s the impact of Israel’s attacks on patients and doctors?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Olga Cherevko – spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza

Dr Tanya Haj Hassan – paediatric intensive care doctor who has worked in Gaza

Dr Mads Gilbert – emergency medicine doctor and senior consultant at the University Hospital of North Norway who has worked in Gaza