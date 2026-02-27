Behind the myths of the British Empire: Nigel Biggar and Mehdi Hasan

Britain once ruled over the largest empire in history. For many Britons, it remains a source of pride. Others argue its power was built on a legacy of brutality, colonial conquest and the enslavement of millions.

Can Britain reckon with that past and make amends? Some say it shouldn’t have to.

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with author and Oxford professor emeritus Nigel Biggar on Britain’s colonial history, its slavery and the question of reparations.

Joining the discussion:

Kojo Koram – Professor of law and history at Loughborough University

Lawrence Goldman – Fellow and tutor in modern history, St Peter’s College, Oxford

Gurminder Bhambra – Professor of historical sociology at the Department of International Relations, University of Sussex