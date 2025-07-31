Trump, Epstein and immigration raids: Mehdi Hasan and Mick Mulvaney

Donald Trump is back for another four years as president of the United States. The news cycle is moving at a dizzying pace as Trump enacts his America First agenda of deportations, global tariffs and an unpredictable foreign policy.

Much like his first term as commander-in-chief, Trump has ushered in political chaos and controversy as many experts warn he’s leading like an authoritarian.

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff, on Trump’s immigration policies, his fitness for office and whether he’s a fascist.

Joining the discussion are:

George Conway – co-founder of the Lincoln Project

Christina Greer – associate professor of political science, Fordham University

Greg Swenson – chairman of Republicans Overseas UK