Is the AfD a threat to Germany? Mehdi Hasan & Maximilian Krah

Running on an anti-immigration, pro-deportation platform, the German far-right Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) became the second-largest party in parliament last year and is polling first in 2026.

Critics see the AfD’s rise as a threat to Germany’s multicultural democracy and to the future of the European Union – accusations the AfD rejects.

Mainstream parties have so far kept it out of government by maintaining a “firewall” of noncooperation, but will it hold?

Mehdi Hasan challenges Maximilian Krah, member of parliament for the AfD, on “Remigration”, his views on Muslims, and whether the party should be considered extremist.

Joining the discussion:

Gerald Knaus – Chairman of Berlin-based European Stability Initiative

Deborah Feldman – American German writer and commentator

Ralph Schoellhammer – Head of the Center for Applied History and IR Theory, Mathias Corvinus Collegium