Why are gold prices soaring and the dollar in decline?

Gold has been on a tear as the dollar is under pressure, raising questions about global confidence and market risk.

The US economy and markets are unmatched in size. The dollar is the king of currencies, and US treasuries are often considered a safe-haven asset.

But, investors appear to be reassessing that.

This has weighed down on the greenback and cooled the stock markets.

A big winner is gold, which soared to record prices – exactly what the metal tends to do in times of uncertainty.

Moves in the price of the greenback ripple across the global economy.

And India strikes trade deals with the US and EU.

Plus, why is the UN at risk of financial collapse?