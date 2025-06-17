Who: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal

What: FIFA Club World Cup

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States

When: Wednesday, June 18 – 15:00 EDT local time | 12:00 PST | 19:00 GMT | 21:00 CEST

Real Madrid begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal – a team that have aspirations to stand alongside the European giants on the global stage.

For now, the Saudi Pro League club, after finishing second behind Al Ittihad this season, remain the up-and-comers.

That said, this tournament offers a chance not only for Al Hilal but for the country they represent to lay down a marker in their attempt to become one of the world’s most influential domestic leagues.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the meeting between two heavyweights in their respective rights.

What happened the last time Real Madrid and Al Hilal met?

This is only the second meeting between the clubs, but the first was an equally eye-catching affair.

It was the final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup – then in its smaller format prior to a rebrand.

Real won 5-3 in a thriller in Rabat, Morocco, as Vinicius Junior scored twice, while setting up another for Karim Benzema.

Al Hilal had beaten Brazilians Flamengo in the semifinals to become the first Saudi side to reach the showpiece finale.

Real beat Egypt’s Al Ahly 4-1 in their last-four match.

Is this Xabi Alonso’s debut as Real Madrid manager?

Yes. Alonso took over from Carlo Ancelotti, who was quickly appointed as coach of Brazil, at the end of last season.

The former Real midfielder had been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who he led to the German league title in his first season.

Leverkusen were a distant second to Bayern Munich, by 13 points, this year. But Alonso’s link to Real had long been established, especially with his positive brand of football – all while the pressure was mounting on Ancelotti as Real’s league and European defence disintegrated.

Will Alexander-Arnold start for Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make his debut for Real against Al Hilal.

The England defender was able to complete his move from Liverpool in time for the competition thanks to a special transfer window for clubs involved in the tournament.

Dani Carvajal, who usually fills the right-back spot that Alexander-Arnold could hold, has returned to training following an ACL injury, but this game comes too soon for a full comeback.

Why are Barcelona not at the Club World Cup with Real?

Despite Madrid’s difficult domestic season, albeit only finishing four points off top spot, they qualified for the tournament on the back of their Champions League and La Liga double-winning season two years ago.

Barcelona’s league title this season ended a run of three titles in five years for Real, where Barcelona only won one. Atletico Madrid, the other Spanish side at the Club World Cup, also lifted the La Liga trophy in that time and have a better UEFA coefficient ranking than Barca in the four-year qualification period.

How many Club World Cups have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid’s win against Al Hilal in 2023 was their fifth Club World Cup in its various previous guises.

That doesn’t include lifting the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December when Los Blancos beat Mexico’s Pachuca 3-0 in the final.

That competition in effect replaced the old Club World Cup, but the rebrand has separated the titles.

How did Al Hilal reach the Club World Cup?

The Saudi team have been among the top achievers in their domestic league, despite their second-place finish this season. But it was their 2021 AFC Champions League victory that ensured their Club World Cup place.

Pohang Steelers of South Korea were Al Hilal’s opponents in that final, which the latter won 2-0.

Real Madrid team news

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen could also make his debut in the centre of defence following his move from Bournemouth.

Brazilian forward Endrick is the only injured absentee, while Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba have all returned from injury but are unlikely to be deemed ready to start.

Al Hilal team news

Joao Cancelo is the only injury for Al Hilal.

The former Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus defender is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joao Neves will bring a weight of experience to central midfield, while former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will prove a fierce target man for Real’s defence to contend with.

Real Madrid predicted lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Al Hilal predicted lineup:

Bounou; K Al-Dawsari, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi; Cancelo, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Lodi; Malcom, Marcos Leonardo; Mitrovic