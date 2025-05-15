Yamal helps Barcelona seal La Liga title at rivals Espanyol

Barcelona clinched its 28th Spanish league title after Lamine Yamal starred in its 2-0 win at crosstown rival Espanyol.

Yamal scored in the 53rd minute of a tight match on Thursday when the teenage phenom slid past two defenders along the edge of the area before he whipped one of his now-trademark left-footed curlers into the corner of the net.

Fermin Lopez scored in stoppage time to seal the win but it was Yamal’s strike that stole the headlines and was a fitting culmination to the youngster’s season.

The 17-year-old excelled throughout for Barcelona with his goals, dribbling and playmaking as he confirmed his status as the next big star of global football.

The strike was his eighth league goal of the season, while he also has 12 assists to his name.

“Lamine’s goal is a move he practices a lot, he had scored twice today in the warmup, the same way. We have to look after him and let him enjoy it, he is fantastic,” his teammate Pedri told Movistar Plus after the game.

Barcelona edge nervy Catalan derby

The first half had been a much tighter affair with only one shot registered by each side, indeed it was the home team that had the best of the early chances offering Real Madrid some hope that their title defence may continue beyond this game. It was not to be for the Madrid club though, and, shortly after Yamal’s latest wonder goal, Espanyol were reduced to 10 men when Leandro Cabrera swung his left arm into the chest of Barca’s starlet.

Barcelona won the title with two rounds remaining. It completed a domestic double with the Copa del Rey title and reached the Champions League semifinals in a fantastic first season for coach Hansi Flick.

Flick’s team virtually ended Madrid’s title defence when they beat their top rival 4-3 on Sunday, making it four of four Clasico victories across all competitions this season.

Madrid’s victory over Mallorca on Wednesday prevented Barcelona from winning the title without playing. But the Catalan club needed just two points from its final three games of the season.

Fans injured in incident outside stadium

Several Espanyol supporters were injured after being hit by a car near the stadium minutes before the start of the Catalan derby.

At least 14 individuals sustained injuries of varying severity when a female driver, encircled by Espanyol fans in front of their home ground, lost control of her car, causing panic and chaos.

The woman was subsequently arrested and subjected to a breathalyser test by the Mossos d’Esquadra, Catalonia’s police force which is also known as also known as the Policia de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

The Emergency Medical Service responded promptly, deploying 10 ambulances to the scene.

Of the 14 injured fans, four are reported to be in a less serious condition, while the others suffered minor injuries. The most severe injury reported was a broken leg.

According to authorities, the incident occurred as Espanyol fans gathered to welcome the team’s coach. The driver’s car was wedged between two containers, prompting several supporters to throw objects at the vehicle, which resulted in further damage.

In response, the driver accelerated and struck around 20 fans.

“It was an accident, some people were injured, but not seriously. There are no major incidents to report,” Salvador Illa, the president of the Generalitat who was present at the match, told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus.