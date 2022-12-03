Argentina vs Australia predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s game.

The second match of the World Cup’s knockout phase will pit two-time champions Argentina against underdogs Australia.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Argentina vs Australia

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

When: December 3, 10pm (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: At 76 percent, Kashef strongly favours Argentina to take the win today and move on to the quarter-finals where they are expected to take on three-time runners-up the Netherlands.

For the Socceroos, a win is not totally off the cards. Australia beat Argentina back in 1988. There have been bigger upsets during this World Cup.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

With 48 matches completed, Kashef has a 65 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.