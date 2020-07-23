Cubans with homes on the rooftops of Havana reflect on their lives and hopes for their future in the colourful city.

Nestled above a decaying district of Havana is a secret village hidden from the clamour of the streets below.

Some people have made makeshift homes on the rooftops, where they can enjoy life in the beautiful yet semi-dilapidated Cuban capital, where it can be a struggle to make ends meet.

Like many others, these residents have been forced upwards by a chronic shortage of housing. From their perch above the city, they bear witness to a society in the process of transformation.

Source: Al Jazeera