Editor's note: This film will be removed on August 22, 2020.
Nestled above a decaying district of Havana is a secret village hidden from the clamour of the streets below.
Some people have made makeshift homes on the rooftops, where they can enjoy life in the beautiful yet semi-dilapidated Cuban capital, where it can be a struggle to make ends meet.
Like many others, these residents have been forced upwards by a chronic shortage of housing. From their perch above the city, they bear witness to a society in the process of transformation.
Source: Al Jazeera