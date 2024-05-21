A childhood friendship strains under political polarisation in the lead-up to India’s election.

Childhood friends Chintu and Bablu campaign on opposite sides of politics during India’s election campaign in the industrial town of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand state.

Despite being born a Sikh, Chintu assumes a prominent role in leading local youth to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu nationalistic ideologies. He is a BJP campaign worker and president of a local Hindu rights advocacy group, the Sanatan Utsav Samiti.

On the other hand, Bablu opposes right-wing elements associated with Hindu nationalism and advocates for a more tolerant India. As electoral fervour sweeps through the nation, their friendship unravels against a backdrop of divisive rallies and strained family gatherings. Will their friendship survive the political divide in the world’s largest democracy? India’s Fractured Bonds is a documentary film by Gautam Singh.