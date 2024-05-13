A Palestinian family of activists in the occupied West Bank resist settler expansion as violence intensifies.

Hafez Hureini, a decades-long activist in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank, has thwarted Israeli annexation attempts since the 1980s through non-violent resistance. Now in his mid-50s, Hafez is passing the reigns over to his sons Sami and Hammoudi who are trying to continue his brand of peaceful activism but in a far more dangerous context. They are confronted by the devastating war in Gaza that has emboldened Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank. West Bank: Family Under Fire is a documentary film by Katie Arnold.