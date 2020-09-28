A young Italian doctor thrust into a COVID-19 ICU ward grapples with isolation and uncertainty, with no end in sight.
An inspiring documentary series that brings world issues into focus through compelling human stories.
A funeral parlour in Manila becomes a window into the lives and deaths shaping President Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’.
In the city of Maiduguri, an architect rebuilds schools in an attempt to counter the violence of Boko...
A community fights to survive and claim back its dignity after the arrival of a multinational gold mine.
An Indigenous woman embarks on a journey to Machu Picchu that will force her to confront horrors from her past.
As human-animal conflict escalates in India, a conservationist is determined to prove people and elephants can co-exist.
Cubans with homes on the rooftops of Havana reflect on their lives and hopes for their future in the colourful city.
In a Chinese Buddhist orphanage in Malawi, a teenager finds himself torn between African roots and a Chinese upbringing.
Winfred Rembert, a survivor of a lynching attempt, befriends fellow artist on a mission to memorialise forgotten names.
Divides in the historically segregated city of Athens, Georgia deepen when a Confederate-flag-flying fraternity arrives.
Pakistan’s most notorious digital commander leads his cyber-army to the front line of a propaganda war.
Venezuela’s economic crisis pushes two families with expectant mothers to cross the border into Colombia to give birth.
A battle rapper, activist and Missouri state representative fights to pass a critical bill for his community.
In Indonesia, Dian and her community fight for justice from corporate powers accused of a terrible fracking disaster.