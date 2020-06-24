On Thursday, June 25 at 19:30 GMT:

The first confirmed COVID-19 case in India was in the southern state of Kerala, home to some 35 million people. But before that case was discovered the state government had put a comprehensive plan in place, which swung into action and, even as cases grew, quickly flattened the curve.



The story, though, is far from over and a recent spike in cases after lockdown measures were eased is raising concern. Health officials attribute the increase to people coming home from other states and countries. They say that, while there has been some community transmission, the overwhelming majority of the cases have been discovered in quarantine.



Still, some worry that celebrating success stories too early can cause people to lower their guard. And several experts have cautioned against other parts of India following Kerala's example, pointing out each region has unique circumstances and characteristics that demand unique responses.



On this episode of The Stream we discuss Kerala’s initial success, what can be learned from it and ask, can it be maintained?

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

KK Shailaja, @shailajateacher

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Kerala

kerala.gov.in

Oommen Kurian, @oommen

Senior Fellow and Head of Health Initiative, Observer Research Foundation

orfonline.org



Dr A. Fathahudeen

Professor & Head of Pulmonology & Critical Care Dept, Ernakulam Medical College

drfathahudeen.com

Source: Al Jazeera