Senator Chris Murphy talks to host Steve Clemons about the US's unique relationship with guns and violence.

In the United States, there are more guns than people. Gun deaths are a daily occurrence, and the country is a world leader in public mass shootings.

Most attempts to curb gun ownership, control the types of weapons that can be sold, and reduce the number of guns in the streets fail, due to the strength of the weapons industry and its lobby in Washington, DC.

Join Steve Clemons as he speaks with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who just published a book on the ideological, racial, sociological and financial reasons behind Americans' obsessions with guns.

Source: Al Jazeera