Nobel Laureate Paul Romer says without better coronavirus testing, US will continue to lose lives and economic output.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer says it is crucial for the United States to fix its coronavirus testing system if the country is ever going to get back to normal.

Currently, some states have more than enough COVID-19 test kits, while others are struggling to find enough.

Often, people have to wait more than a week to get their results, which means they have likely already spread the virus.

Romer says the country needs tests that provide accurate results in 48 hours if it wants to stop losing lives and bleeding $300-$400bn per month in economic output.

Source: Al Jazeera