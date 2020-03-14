Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the Afghan conflict and Pakistan's political and economic relationships with its neighbours.

It has been more than a year since the former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan became Pakistan's prime minister.

During his campaign, Khan promised to turn his county's economy around. But the fight to ease inflation has not been easy.

The Pakistani rupee lost 35 percent of its value during Khan's first year in office. And despite some encouraging news from the International Monetary Fund, many are still struggling as a result of the country's weak economy.

Pakistan's location brings a lot of opportunity as well as challenges.

A lot of hope has been placed on its agreement with China to set up an economic corridor. But it is not clear if the ambitious project will benefit both sides.

Relations with its other neighbour, India, have been strained in recent months after New Delhi revoked the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir. There has also been tension over India's controversial citizenship law that many say discriminates against Muslims.

Elsewhere, Islamabad will also be looking to see how the recently signed deal between the US and Afghanistan's Taliban will affect its policies.

We discuss all this and more with Pakistan's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Source: Al Jazeera