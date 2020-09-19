The talk in the Middle East these days is of "normalisation" - between Gulf states and Israel. However, the media push to normalise normalisation started before the deals were signed and is likely to go on for a while.
Contributors:
Maryam al-Khawaja - Bahraini human rights activist
Iyad el-Baghdadi - Founder, Arab Tyrant Manual; President, Kawaakibi Foundation
Ayala Panievsky, Media researcher; University of Cambridge
Hussein Ibish - Arab Gulf States Institute
On our radar
In the United States, an affiliate of the Al Jazeera Network - AJ+ - is ordered to register as a foreign agent. Meenakshi Ravi speaks to producer Nic Muirhead about the impact.
Life after the blast: Beirut through the eyes of journalists
They have reported on mounting crises, a chronically corrupt government, a collapsing state - and then came the explosion. What is it like to be a journalist in Lebanon today?
Contributors:
Ramzi Haidar - Photojournalist
Diana Moukalled - Managing editor, Daraj
Jad Ghosn - Reporter, al-Jadeed
Source: Al Jazeera News