Not everyone is in the same boat. The 26 richest people in the world hold as much wealth as half its population.
Life chances depend on gender, race and whether a person has a disability. These global inequalities are being made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, and the world is reaching its "breaking point".
That is the bleak reality laid bare by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who delivered one of his most hard-hitting messages on Saturday.
He said disparities start with the biggest institutions and they should be eradicated under a new model of global governance that guarantees a fair share of wealth, opportunity and power.
But how is that possible? And does the pandemic offer a chance for change?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Max Lawson - head of inequality policy at Oxfam
Jayati Ghosh - international development economist and professor
Alexander Deane - former chief of staff to ex-UK Prime Minister David Cameron
Source: Al Jazeera News