The Saudi journalist was killed at his country's consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

A Turkish court on Friday opened a trial in absentia of 20 Saudi nationals indicted for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post columnist was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.



The Saudi nationals, including two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), are accused of killing Khashoggi and dismembering his body. His remains have never been found.

The case drew international condemnation, including from the United Nations Special Rapporteur who spent months investigating the killing.

But, will this trial shed light on how Khashoggi was killed?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Bill Law - editor of Arab Digest

Ismail Numan Telci - vice president at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies

Mehmet Celik - managing editor at the Daily Sabah

Source: Al Jazeera News