EU extends measures for six months, accusing Moscow of violating Ukraine ceasefire deal.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine is sometimes called Europe's forgotten war.

Separatists backed by Russia have been battling the Ukrainian army since 2014. Thousands of people have been killed, and 1.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced.

European leaders say Russia has failed to implement the ceasefire deal it signed with Ukraine in 2015. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union has no choice but to extend sanctions against Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors until next January.

It follows worsening relations between Germany and Russia. Moscow is accused of ordering a murder in Berlin and conducting cyberattacks on the German government. So, are the sanctions working?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Viktor Olevich - lead expert at the Center for Actual Politics in Moscow

Olexiy Haran - professor of comparative politics at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Liana Fix - programme manager in the international politics department at the Korber Foundation in Germany

Source: Al Jazeera News