Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has given up his efforts to form a government.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest serving leader of Israel.

He has been in office twice, with his second stint lasting more than a decade. Some have even called him the "magician" of Israeli politics.

But he has been unable to convince his rivals to join him and form a coalition government.

The prime minister's setback is an opportunity for the leader of the opposition Blue and White Party Benny Gantz to form a coalition of his own.

But this doesn't necessarily mean the end for Netanyahu, who could stay in power in several scenarios.

So how will Israel's current political saga play out?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Dahlia Scheindlin - public opinion expert and political analyst

Amal Jamal - Palestinian intellectual and professor of political science at Tel Aviv University

Gil Hoffman - chief political correspondent at the Jerusalem Post and a Knesset insider

Source: Al Jazeera News