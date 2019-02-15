Will attack on security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir affect already tense relations between India and Pakistan?

A new crisis is looming between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising a fitting response against an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 44 of its soldiers.

Islamabad has condemned the incident and has denied supporting the group thought to be behind it.

There's been international condemnation with calls for Pakistan to do more to rein in armed groups.

What can defuse spiralling tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Sreeram Chaulia - professor and dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs

Victoria Schofield - historian and author

Imtiaz Gul - head of the Centre for Research & Security Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News