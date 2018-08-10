Saudi-UAE coalition air raids killed dozens of people, many of them children, in northern Yemen on Thursday.

Yemen is routinely called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

But sometimes an individual event can bring that phrase starkly into focus.

That is what happened on Thursday, when a series of air raids in the northern province of Saada killed dozens of people, most of them schoolchildren.

Even by Yemen's standards, it was shocking. And it once again called attention to foreign involvement in the war.

That not only means the Saudi and Emirati forces leading the coalition fighting the Houthi rebels, but also the Western governments that sell them weapons and offer logistical support.

So, what responsibility does the wider international community bear for the war in Yemen?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Simon Mabon - Researcher and lecturer at Lancaster University

Pieter Wezeman - Senior researcher at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Hakim Almasmari - Publisher and editor-in-chief for the Yemen Post newspaper

Source: Al Jazeera News