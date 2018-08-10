Yemen is routinely called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
But sometimes an individual event can bring that phrase starkly into focus.
That is what happened on Thursday, when a series of air raids in the northern province of Saada killed dozens of people, most of them schoolchildren.
Even by Yemen's standards, it was shocking. And it once again called attention to foreign involvement in the war.
That not only means the Saudi and Emirati forces leading the coalition fighting the Houthi rebels, but also the Western governments that sell them weapons and offer logistical support.
So, what responsibility does the wider international community bear for the war in Yemen?
Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid
Guests:
Simon Mabon - Researcher and lecturer at Lancaster University
Pieter Wezeman - Senior researcher at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Hakim Almasmari - Publisher and editor-in-chief for the Yemen Post newspaper
