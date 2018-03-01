A leaked UN report says the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are violating an arms embargo in Libya.

Libya has been in a heightened state of violence for much of the past six years. The overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi has created a dangerous, politically divided atmosphere.

The country has two rival seats of power, along with several dozen armed groups fighting for control. Now a leaked UN report has shed light on who is backing some of those forces.

It said the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have been supplying weapons to armed groups on the ground. That is in violation of a United Nations arms embargo.

So, what is at stake for the UAE and Egypt's involvement in Libya?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sami Hamdi - editor-in-chief of International Interest

Pieter Wezeman - senior researcher in the arms and military expenditure programme at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Anas El Gomati - director of the Sadeq Institute, a think-tank based in Tripoli

Source: Al Jazeera News