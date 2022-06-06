Sri Lanka’s Rebel Wife: A woman’s search for her missing husband

Ananthy searches for answers about the disappearance of her Tamil Tiger husband after the Sri Lankan civil war.

The Tamil Tigers surrendered to government forces at the close of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009. Ananthy’s husband, EIilan, was one of them. He was never seen again.

After more than 10 years of searching for him, Ananthy decides to run in parliamentary elections on a platform of accountability for war crimes.

She makes a plea at the UN and pushes for an international tribunal. But answers remain elusive.

Ananthy stands fearless in her bid to find out what happened to her husband and thousands of others who went missing. Sri Lanka’s Rebel Wife by Kannan Arunasalam.