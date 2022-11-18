Donald Trump wants to be US president. Again.

Author and scholar Michael Eric Dyson on what another Trump run for the White House means for an already polarised US.

Former United States President Donald Trump is making another bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump made the announcement this week from his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, just after Republicans failed to score the kind of wins they were hoping for in the midterms elections.

With high profile losses among Trump-endorsed candidates, many are wondering whether Trump has any political capital left, within his own party and with the American public.

On UpFront, renowned author, scholar and activist, Michael Eric Dyson, joins Marc Lamont Hill to discuss what another Trump campaign means for an already deeply polarised country.