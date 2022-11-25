The World Cup Dream: Morocco

Three young Moroccan players trying to make it in football, pursue their dream of playing at the 2022 World Cup.

Every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, especially at the World Cup.

This film follows three players from Morocco – Azzedine Ounahi, Souffian El Karouani and Adil Tahif.

Azzedine plays for French Ligue One side, Angers, and scored two goals in Morocco’s final World Cup qualifier against the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Souffian grew up in the Netherlands and plays at NEC Nijmegen; and Adil played in Spain but returned to Morocco to be with his family.

Will Azzedine, Souffian or Adil make it into the Moroccan squad and realise their World Cup Dream?