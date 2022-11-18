The World Cup Dream: Ghana

Three young Ghanaian footballers make their way to Europe in pursuit of their dream of playing at the 2022 World Cup.

Every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, especially at the World Cup. This series follows players from different countries over four years.

In this episode, we meet three players from Ghana: Mubarak Alhassan, Emmanuel Lomotey and Sabit Abdulai.

They each come from humble backgrounds and to support themselves and their families, they will need to move to Europe.

Lomotey and Abdulai go to second division Extremadura and Alhassan to Granada Under-19s.

Lomotey moves to France and Sweden and remains positive about playing at the World Cup. But unfortunately, none of them stands a realistic chance of making it to Qatar.