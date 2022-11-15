The World Cup Dream: Qatar

Qatar’s preparations for the first Middle East World Cup and the players hoping to make the squad for the opening match.

Every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, especially at the World Cup. This series follows players from different countries over four years.

In this episode, we preview what is to come in our shows about Ghana, Iran, Morocco, Spain and Brazil. We also meet four Qatari players and look at the investment Qatar has made into its team and infrastructure in order to host the first World Cup in the Middle East.

Aspire Academy has been crucial in developing players’ talent as well as planning for future generations of Qatari footballers. For the players and organisers, their World Cup dream is about to come true.