The World Cup Dream: Spain

Three young Spanish footballers are in pursuit of their dream – to play for Spain at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Every footballer’s dream is to play for their country, especially at the World Cup.

In this film, we follow three players from Spain – Alejandro Francés, Carles Pérez and Juan Miranda.

Miranda played in the Barcelona academy as a teenager and after a loan spell in Germany, is now at Real Betis; he also played for Spain in the Olympic final in Tokyo. Pérez also joined Barcelona, was transferred to Roma in 2020, and has played for national Under-21s. And Francés plays for Zaragoza in the Spanish Second Division.

But will any of them get selected for the World Cup in Qatar?