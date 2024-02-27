How is occupied East Jerusalem’s diversity under threat?

How is Israel’s war sparking dialogue around the diversity of Palestinian identities and co-existence?

The Old City of occupied East Jerusalem has long been a symbol of co-existence among Muslims, Christians and Jews, but the Palestinians’ diverse identities are often overshadowed by Israel’s occupation. In this episode, Palestinians from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds share their experience of life under occupation and their quest for a shared future of freedom and justice.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Zachary Foster – Palestine historian

John Munayer – Palestinian theologian and writer

Amira Mohammed – Palestinian activist

Shaden Qous – Afro-Palestinian activist