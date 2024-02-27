Video Duration 24 minutes 58 seconds
How is occupied East Jerusalem’s diversity under threat?
How is Israel’s war sparking dialogue around the diversity of Palestinian identities and co-existence?
The Old City of occupied East Jerusalem has long been a symbol of co-existence among Muslims, Christians and Jews, but the Palestinians’ diverse identities are often overshadowed by Israel’s occupation. In this episode, Palestinians from different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds share their experience of life under occupation and their quest for a shared future of freedom and justice.
Presenter: Anelise Borges
Guests:
Zachary Foster – Palestine historian
John Munayer – Palestinian theologian and writer
Amira Mohammed – Palestinian activist
Shaden Qous – Afro-Palestinian activist
