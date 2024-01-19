Why isn’t the world keeping #EyesOnSudan?

The Sudanese youth are again at the forefront of organising online and offline as the country is being ravaged by war.

Five years ago, the Sudanese youth were able to garner the world’s sympathy and support during their revolution. Since then, it has turned into a devastating war, which has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

But today, the country is receiving little to no coverage and support. Many are asking: “Why? And what can be done about it?”