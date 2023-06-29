What’s needed to root out gender bias?

On Thursday, June 29 at 19:30 GMT:

In recent years, social movements such as #MeToo, Ni Una Menos, and Time’s Up have fought sexual harassment while vociferously urging gender equality. But a new UN report shows that prejudice against women and girls remains as deeply entrenched as a decade ago.

Almost nine of 10 men and women worldwide are biased against women, the UN Development Programme’s Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) reveals, based on a survey of people in 80 countries and territories.

The persistent bias against women is starkly reflected in some of the key revelations of the index, which accounts for 85 percent of the global population. Almost half of respondents to the survey think men are more effective political leaders than women, while 43 percent believe men are better business executives. Shockingly, 25 percent of people say it is justified for a man to beat his wife.

Rights groups say the survey highlights the continued difficulties women face at home and in the workplace amid persistent inequality driven by patriarchal attitudes and assumptions.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll take stock of the challenges women are facing worldwide, and hear about ways to tackle ingrained pernicious bias.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Tasneem Mirza

Author, UN Development Programme’s Gender Social Norms Index

Farzana Bari, @drfarzanabari

Gender studies academic and human rights activist

Wessel van den Berg, @equimundo_org

Global Coordinator, MenCare Campaign, Equimundo