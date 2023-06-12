Can humans stop ageing?

On Monday, June 12 at 19:30 GMT:

Ageing has long been considered a natural and inevitable part of life. But with increasing advancements in biotechnology alongside improvements in understanding of the cellular processes that cause ageing, a growing field of research is beginning to explore how the process might be slowed or stopped altogether.

While experts debate whether or not ageing should be considered a disease, some “longevity enthusiasts” are taking matters into their own hands as they make plans to establish their own independent state where they can pursue novel treatments and technologies without the restrictions of regulation.

But as with any biological intervention come ethical concerns about the potential for unintended consequences, who has access to treatments and even what the meaning of life would be without ageing. On this episode of The Stream we discuss whether or not we can stop ageing and if we should even try.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Ming Guo

Physician & Scientist

Director of Aging Center, UCLA

Peter Fedichev @fedichev

Founder and Chief Science Officer, Gero

Andrew Steele @statto

Scientist & Writer