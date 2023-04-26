Sudan: How are civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict?

On Wednesday, April 26 at 19:30 GMT:

It’s been more than ten days since warring generals in Sudan tipped the already struggling country into a new level of chaos and uncertainty. The escalating violence between military forces has left hundreds of civilians dead, thousands injured and countless others trapped or displaced.

As Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, the leader of the paramilitary group RSF, fight for control of the country, it’s Sudanese civilians who are paying the price.

The escalation in violence comes amid negotiations over the future of the country’s security sector. Those talk followed progress on a framework agreement that had put the country on a potential path to civilian rule, following the 2021 military coup.

Already facing a protracted humanitarian crisis with one-third of the country in need of humanitarian assistance, citizens now face a deepening catastrophe. As access to food, water, electricity and medical services is now all but impossible while thousands remain trapped or displaced as aid groups have suspend services and have left the country.

In this episode of The Stream, we discuss the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and how civilians are affected by the ongoing fighting.