Syria: what’s needed for earthquake recovery?

On Thursday, February 16 at 19:30 GMT:

Syrians are braving a new crisis as the widespread devastation caused by earthquakes in early February continues to unfold.

The country’s northwest region, home to millions of people displaced by the country’s nearly 12-year war, was hit the hardest. The magnitude 7.8 and 7.6 quakes decimated the area, leaving an estimated 5.3 million people homeless and more than 4,500 dead, according to the United Nations. In all, more than 10.9 million Syrians have been affected by the disaster.

Following a week of intense searches for survivors, humanitarian groups on the ground are now shifting focus to disaster recovery. Homes, hospitals and roads have been destroyed in a region already weakened by war and families grieve loved ones while trying to survive the aftermath.

But as the need for critical assistance grows, humanitarians continue to voice frustration at the slow arrival of international aid to rebel-held areas.

On this episode of The Stream, we discuss what has been hampering the recovery efforts underway in earthquake-affected northwest Syria.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Dr. Zaher Sahloul @sahloul

President, MedGlobal

Sherwan Qasem @MSF

Member of Emergency Support Team, Doctors Without Borders

Rim Turkmani @Rim_Turkmani

Director, Syria Conflict Research Programme, London School of Economics and Political Science