How have communities been uniting in solidarity with Palestinians?

In the face of Israel’s war on Gaza, communities globally have been rallying in support of the Palestinian cause.

Israel’s war on Gaza has brought the world’s attention back to the plight of Palestinians. Their suffering is echoing beyond the Palestinian diaspora and has seen other communities tracing parallels with their own histories.

From scenes of solidarity by Indigenous communities to demonstrations led by South Africans who lived through apartheid, people have been expressing their personal connection to the Palestinian struggle.

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guests:

Shaniae Maharaj – Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Steph Viera – NDN Collective

Benjamin Kersten – Jewish Voice for Peace

Claudia De La Cruz – Party for Socialism and Liberation