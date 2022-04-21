Climate emergency: Is nuclear power a part of the solution?

On Thursday, April 21 at 19:30 GMT:

As the world seeks ways to move away from carbon dioxide-emitting fossil fuels, some nations are increasingly looking towards nuclear power to fulfill their growing energy needs.

Nuclear power has been viewed unfavourably due to major accidents and the creation of radioactive waste that can pose an environmental threat for thousands of years.

But some environmentalists who see fossil fuels as an even greater environmental threat have now reconsidered their opposition to nuclear power. Supporters argue that the risks and problems associated with high costs and radioactive waste storage can be minimised with improved technologies and construction of smaller reactors.

How big of a role will nuclear energy play in the coming years? China now leads the world in the construction of new nuclear power plants. In South Korea, the UK and France, nuclear power development is viewed as a key component in achieving carbon neutrality. For some European nations, renewed interest in nuclear energy is also a means of countering rising global energy prices and energy dependence on Russia.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll discuss the pros and cons of nuclear energy.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:

Umair Irfan, @umairfan

Senior science reporter, Vox

Kirsty Gogan, @kristygogan

Founder and managing director, TerraPraxis

Shaun Burnie

Former senior nuclear specialist, Greenpeace East Asia