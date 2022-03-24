What does the future hold for Ukraine?

On Thursday, March 24 at 19:30 GMT:

The UN says more than 950 civilians in Ukraine have been killed and 10 million displaced since Russian forces invaded the country on February 24, with little sign of an immediate end to the war.

US President Joe Biden is now preparing to join separate NATO and EU summits aimed at forging a united Western response to the conflict. NATO member countries have sent military hardware to Ukrainian forces since Russia began its assault, while turning down President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeals for a no-fly zone that could bring the military alliance into direct conflict with Russia.

Biden’s trip to Europe follows his recent call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden warned Xi on March 18 that Beijing would face “consequences” if it gives material support to Russia. Xi says “all sides” must engage in dialogue to end the war.

But now NATO members including Germany and Denmark are planning to ramp up their own military spending – raising the spectre of a new Cold War. The Baltic member states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are publicly worried that they may face future attack by Russia. Analysts say the war in Ukraine has also reignited public debate about Sweden and Finland joining NATO – anathema to Moscow.

In this episode of The Stream we’ll look at the outcome of the NATO and EU summits and what they mean for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll be joined by:

Hanna Shelest, @UA_Analytica

Editor in Chief, Ukraine Analytica

Ronja Scheler, @RonjaScheler

Programme Director, International Affairs at Körber-Stiftung