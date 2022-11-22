What lies ahead for Haitians deported from the US?

On Tuesday, November 22 at 19:30 GMT:

Asylum seekers deported from the United States to Haiti are enduring uncertainty and danger after being forcibly returned to a country scarred by political, social, and economic upheaval.

At least 25,000 Haitian migrants who made it to the US after fleeing endemic gang violence and poverty have been expelled since September 2021 under the Title 42 public health law, which was introduced by the Trump administration and then continued by the Biden administration. A district court judge recently ordered that the policy be brought to an end.

The experiences of Haitians deported from the US under Title 42 are the focus of Fault Lines’ forthcoming documentary ‘No Country For Haitians’. The film highlights how deported asylum seekers commonly endure separation from family, as well as threats of attack by gang members. Others are swept up by Haitian authorities and imprisoned without charge.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll take a deeper look at ‘No Country for Haitians’ and ask what lies ahead for Haitian asylum seekers searching for a better life.

In this episode of The Stream, we are joined by:

Guerline Jozef, @GuerlineMJozef

Co-Founder and Executive Director, Haitian Bridge Alliance

Jake Johnston, @JakobJohnston

Senior Research Associate, Center for Economic and Policy Research

Cesar Munoz, @_cesar_munoz

Associate Director, Americas Division, Human Rights Watch