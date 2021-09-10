Skip to Content
Live

From: The Stream

Bonus Edition: Somalia hunger, Afghanistan’s women, life in Gaza

10 Sep 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
Vasantha Velamuri mourns at the memorial pool at the sight of her husband&#39;s name, Sankara Sastry Velamuri, who died in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters)

Is the world any safer since the Sept. 11 attacks?

A machinery works to remove the debris atop a building damaged in Israeli air strikes during the fighting between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, July 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Will Gaza ever be fully rebuilt?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the third enlarged meeting of the political bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers&#39; Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea September 2, 2021 in this image supplied by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency on September 3, 2021 - KCNA via REUTERS (Reuters)

Why is North Korea resuming its nuclear programme?

A Somali woman uses ash and soil to wash her hands outside her makeshift shelter at the Shabelow camp for internally displaced persons, in Mogadishu, Somalia April 1, 2020 (Reuters)

Is Somalia’s hunger and homelessness crisis beyond hope?

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Vasantha Velamuri mourns at the memorial pool at the sight of her husband&#39;s name, Sankara Sastry Velamuri, who died in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters)

Is the world any safer since the Sept. 11 attacks?

A machinery works to remove the debris atop a building damaged in Israeli air strikes during the fighting between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, July 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Will Gaza ever be fully rebuilt?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the third enlarged meeting of the political bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers&#39; Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea September 2, 2021 in this image supplied by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency on September 3, 2021 - KCNA via REUTERS (Reuters)

Why is North Korea resuming its nuclear programme?

A Somali woman uses ash and soil to wash her hands outside her makeshift shelter at the Shabelow camp for internally displaced persons, in Mogadishu, Somalia April 1, 2020 (Reuters)

Is Somalia’s hunger and homelessness crisis beyond hope?

Show more
More from TV Shows

What roles do multinational companies have in fuelling conflicts?

20 years later: How has 9/11 changed the world?

Is the world any safer since the Sept. 11 attacks?

Vasantha Velamuri mourns at the memorial pool at the sight of her husband&#39;s name, Sankara Sastry Velamuri, who died in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. (Reuters)

Can the Taliban’s interim government win the support it needs?

Most Read

Philippines seeks US help as it vows to ignore China maritime law

Filipino soldiers take positions as a US military helicopter takes off during war games between the two countries&#39; militaries at a camp in the northern Philippines [File: Erik De Castro/Reuters]

Infographic: History of US interventions in the past 70 years

UN warns Afghanistan at risk of ‘total breakdown’

The UNDP said in a report that Afghanistan is on the brink of universal poverty (File: Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

US military trial of 9/11 suspects drags on 20 years after attack

Self-proclaimed September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, depicted here in a 2014 sketch, attended pretrial hearings at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre this week [File:Janet Hamlin/AP Photo via Pool]