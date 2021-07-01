Live

From: The Stream

Can Africa’s philosophy of ubuntu change the world?

1 Jul 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
Armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, near Kabul, Afghanistan June 23, 2021. (REUTERS/stringer)

Will the Taliban sweep Afghanistan?

Courtesy of Clint Smith

Is it time for America to reckon with its slave-holding past?

Israel Comedian Noam Shuster

Noam Shuster: An Israeli comedian speaks out

Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus edition: Palestine, the Delta variant, ‘Havana syndrome’

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, near Kabul, Afghanistan June 23, 2021. (REUTERS/stringer)

Will the Taliban sweep Afghanistan?

Courtesy of Clint Smith

Is it time for America to reckon with its slave-holding past?

Israel Comedian Noam Shuster

Noam Shuster: An Israeli comedian speaks out

Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

Bonus edition: Palestine, the Delta variant, ‘Havana syndrome’

Show more
More from TV Shows

Could fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray trigger a wider conflict?

Will the Taliban sweep Afghanistan?

Armed men attend a gathering to announce their support for Afghan security forces and that they are ready to fight against the Taliban, near Kabul, Afghanistan June 23, 2021. (REUTERS/stringer)

Is the French political map changing?

Is it time for America to reckon with its slave-holding past?

Courtesy of Clint Smith
Most Read

Xi says no more ‘bullying’ as China marks party centenary

Performers gathered in Tiananmen Square for celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

‘Abuse and torture’: US reacts to Donald Rumsfeld’s death

Former United States Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld listens to a question during a news conference at the Asia Security Summit in Singapore in 2006 [File: Tim Chong/Reuters]

Reports of people ‘starving’ as N Korea struggles to feed itself

North Korea has long struggled to feed itself but the combination of sanctions, the suspension of trade with China and extreme weather has made matters worse [File: Jon Chol Jin/AP Photo]

‘Never seen anything like this’: 100s dead amid Canada heat wave

People enter the Hillcrest Community Centre where they can cool off during the extreme hot weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 30, 2021 [Don MacKinnon/ AFP]