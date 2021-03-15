Live

From: The Stream

Syria’s War at 10: Does anyone care?

15 Mar 2021
More episodes from
The Stream
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate at Uskudar Square in Istanbul on February 26, 2021 (AFP/Yasin Akgul) (AFP)

Is China losing control of the Uighur narrative?

Workers wear face masks at a fabric shop during the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa May 15, 2020 (REUTERS/Mike Hutchings) (Reuters)

How has COVID-19 changed us?

A woman shows a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021. [REUTERS/STRINGER] (Reuters)

Can anything stop Myanmar’s anti-coup crackdown?

Photo Taken In Ahmadabad, India (Getty Images)

Is rethinking masculinity the key to gender equality in India?

Show more
More episodes from
The Stream
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate at Uskudar Square in Istanbul on February 26, 2021 (AFP/Yasin Akgul) (AFP)

Is China losing control of the Uighur narrative?

Workers wear face masks at a fabric shop during the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa May 15, 2020 (REUTERS/Mike Hutchings) (Reuters)

How has COVID-19 changed us?

A woman shows a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021. [REUTERS/STRINGER] (Reuters)

Can anything stop Myanmar’s anti-coup crackdown?

Photo Taken In Ahmadabad, India (Getty Images)

Is rethinking masculinity the key to gender equality in India?

Show more
More from TV Shows

How high will Bitcoin go?

Can the Quad effectively counter China’s influence?

Meghan vs the media: A royal media rumble rocks the UK press

Iraq’s Joker

Most Read

Myanmar security forces kill dozens of anti-coup protesters

Security forces stand guard during a demonstration by protesters against the military coup in Yangon's Hlaing Tharyar township [STR/AFP]

China, North Korea top agenda as Blinken begins first Asian tour

Japan. which hosts thousands of US troops, will be the first stop on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to northeast Asia [File: Franck Robichon/EPA]

Sandstorm sends pollution in Beijing to maximum level

The sandstorms turned the sky an eerie yellow and sent pollution soaring in the Chinese capital [Thomas Peter/REUTERS]

Syria’s Asma al-Assad faces police investigation in the UK

The case against al-Assad was brought by Guernica 37, a conflict-focused international justice law firm [File: Omar Sanadiki/Reuters]