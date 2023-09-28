How worried are Americans about their choices in the 2024 vote?

US pollsters weigh in on the economy, Biden’s age and more as the parties plot their strategies for victory in 2024.

Will the Republican-led impeachment inquiry succeed in painting United States President Joe Biden as “crooked”? Will it backfire and be judged as a colossal waste of time? Can Biden’s attempt to paint the 2024 election as a “fight for democracy” work again? How much will Biden’s age affect his chances of winning? Will the economy play into the hands of Biden or his chief opponent, former President Donald Trump?

On this episode, host Steve Clemons asks pollsters Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, and Micah Roberts of Public Opinion Strategies, to weigh in on the main drivers of US public opinion.