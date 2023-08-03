Does Trump face any serious competition in the Republican Party?

Legal problems and Republican challengers are mounting, but former President Donald Trump still dominates.

Whenever former United States President Donald Trump faces new legal trouble, he gets more donations and support from his base.

At least a dozen Republican politicians are competing to be the party’s nominee in the 2024 election, but opinion polls show that Republicans prefer Trump by wide margins.

Could the first Republican debate in Wisconsin on August 23 bring forth a breakout candidate who charms the public and mounts a serious challenge to Trump?

The Bottom Line host Steve Clemons takes a look at the Republican field with political reporters Julia Manchester of The Hill and David Weigel of Semafor.