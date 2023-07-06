Why are Americans stuck with a choice between two major parties?

For more than 150 years, American voters have been generally offered two choices: Democrat or Republican. Why?

Millions of Americans say they are dissatisfied with both of the major parties: Democrat and Republican. And millions never vote. So why can’t any third parties break through and become viable alternatives? And could a big third party reduce the polarisation in American society?

Host Steve Clemons talks to political scientist Lee Drutman, author of Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America, and Holly Page, one of the co-founders of the No Labels organisation, which is trying to field third party candidates in United States elections.