Are Iran and the US on the verge of a new agreement?

Despite the ups and downs of the talks between Iran and Western countries, both sides are motivated to reach a deal.

For Washington, the negotiations with Iran are about making sure Tehran does not create nuclear bombs.

For Tehran, the negotiations are about easing the Western sanctions that have been holding back Iran’s economy.

And with elections being held in the United States and Iran next year, politicians are eager to reach a deal. So what is preventing an agreement?

The Bottom Line host Steve Clemons asks Iran experts Roxane Farmanfarmaian and Eli Lake about the chances of an Iran-US deal, the repercussions of the sidelining of veteran US negotiator Rob Malley, and the continuing protests in Iran.