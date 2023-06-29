Did COVID change the way we think about relationships and money?

Author Felix Salmon tells us how the pandemic changed our attitudes towards work, relationships, money and the future.

The long-term effects of the pandemic are becoming more evident day by day. Globalisation was dying, but the virus accelerated the process. Loneliness has become the “invisible epidemic”. Since instability is the norm, younger investors are not afraid to make wild bets on meme stocks, NFTs or cryptocurrencies.

These are just some of the observations that Axios financial journalist Felix Salmon makes in his new book, The Phoenix Economy. He tells host Steve Clemons that some effects of the pandemic are positive, including tech innovations and the rise of wages due to labour shortages in some fields.